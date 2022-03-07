Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $59.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.