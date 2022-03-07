Hamster Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $188,114.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.84 or 0.06571512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.94 or 0.99838841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

