Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.03 ($198.90).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($262.92) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($187.87) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €13.20 ($14.83) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €253.40 ($284.72). 31,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €117.40 ($131.91) and a fifty-two week high of €295.00 ($331.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of €260.55 and a 200 day moving average of €225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.