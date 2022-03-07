Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HBIO stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

