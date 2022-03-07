HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCI opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.76 million, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HCI Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HCI Group by 129.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

