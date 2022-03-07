Head-To-Head Comparison: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nerdwallet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Nerdwallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Nerdwallet has a consensus target price of $27.07, suggesting a potential upside of 181.41%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Nerdwallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million 28.06 $14.21 million $0.42 12.67 Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hut 8 Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Nerdwallet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

