Head-To-Head Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) vs. TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sow Good alerts:

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A TDH $810,000.00 24.53 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDH beats Sow Good on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good (Get Rating)

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About TDH (Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.