Head-To-Head Contrast: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Riskified alerts:

21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riskified and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riskified and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 100.04%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 4.52 -$11.35 million N/A N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.