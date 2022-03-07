Head to Head Review: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 346.13%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $65.37, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% CoStar Group 15.05% 7.13% 5.59%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.55 -$8.70 million $0.10 29.70 CoStar Group $1.94 billion 11.77 $292.56 million $0.75 77.43

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Digital Media Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data, LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace, Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners, STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry, BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales, and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

