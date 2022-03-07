Head-To-Head Review: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toray Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.49 $431.98 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 37.58 $1.91 million $0.46 21.41

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Toray Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Toray Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

