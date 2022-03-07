Head to Head Survey: Lion Electric (LEV) versus The Competition

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 113.45%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.50%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.83 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 8.84

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

