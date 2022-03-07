Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.20

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 34595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.80).

HTWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.73).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

