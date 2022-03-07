Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) PT Raised to $6.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.60 to $6.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

