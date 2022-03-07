Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.99

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 12400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

