Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 91.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

