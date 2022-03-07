Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. 279,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

