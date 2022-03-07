Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.