HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

HFB Financial stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. HFB Financial has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $34.00.

HFB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

