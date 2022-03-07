HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
HFB Financial stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. HFB Financial has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $34.00.
HFB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HFB Financial (HFBA)
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.