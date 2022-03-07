Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Lowered to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.