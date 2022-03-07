Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,800 ($37.57).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,265.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

