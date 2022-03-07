Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.97) to GBX 1,027 ($13.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $519.52.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.