HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 673,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in HNI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in HNI by 47.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

