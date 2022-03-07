HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $5.38 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,971. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.