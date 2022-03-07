Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.98

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 36753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

