Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $129.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.64. 1,696,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

