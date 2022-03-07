Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q4. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $26,316,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

