Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 415,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

