Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

