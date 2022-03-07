Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Purchases $93,600.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

