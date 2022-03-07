Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
HURC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.
About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
