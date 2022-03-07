Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HURC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

