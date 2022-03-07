HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
