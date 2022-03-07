ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.54 or 0.06609640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.16 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047460 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

