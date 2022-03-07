IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 22,310 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after purchasing an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 508,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.