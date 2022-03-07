IFP Advisors Inc Buys 606 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

