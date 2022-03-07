IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.70 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

