IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

