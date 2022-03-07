IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,467 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after acquiring an additional 392,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 139,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.