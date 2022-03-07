IFP Advisors Inc Sells 44 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $454.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.20 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

