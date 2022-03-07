IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Purchases 5,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($48,638.13).

IGG stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 724 ($9.71). 1,274,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 698 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.88). The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 797.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 815.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

IGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($16.24) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.70).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

