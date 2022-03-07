IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

INFO stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 65.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

