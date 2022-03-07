IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,199.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,199 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,283 ($17.21), with a volume of 826192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,277 ($17.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,702.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,908,458 over the last ninety days.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

