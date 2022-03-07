Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.30

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

