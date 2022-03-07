ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.