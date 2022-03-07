Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Critical Review

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 2.80 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 33.28 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -1.20

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innate Pharma and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 293.11%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.54%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Codiak BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

