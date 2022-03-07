Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

