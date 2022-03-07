InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of InnovAge worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InnovAge by 3,188.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter worth $860,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $659.97 million and a PE ratio of 162.33.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

