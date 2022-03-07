Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stake Lowered by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 512.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 367.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $30.42. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

