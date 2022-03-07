Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $63,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.94. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

