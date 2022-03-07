Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 1,141,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,662. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.