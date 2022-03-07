Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.35). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $11,220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $5,090,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

